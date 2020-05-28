FACEBOOK

28 de Mayo del 2020

Trump se enoja con Twitter

La red social etiquetó dos tuits del presidente estadounidense como engañosos, lo que generó la ira del mandatario al acusarla de interferir en las elecciones de 2020
El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump vuelve a subirse al ring de la polémica. Ahora le tocó a Twitter ser el blanco del mandatario, una de las redes sociales de mayor penetración en el mundo y la vía más utilizada por Trump. Este miércoles la plataforma señaló dos de sus tweets como engañosos, una verificación que es muy común en la red social, pero que suele a hacerlo. Trump publicó un comentario en el que indicó que la inducción al voto mediante correo electrónico conducía al fraude, pero debajo del mensaje la red social advierte: “Obtenga la información sobre las votaciones por correo”. El enlace enviaba a información que consideraba la aseveración de Donald Trump como infundadas, lo que provocó la ira del presidente. “Twitter está interfiriendo ahora en las elecciones presidenciales de 2020. Dicen que mi declaración sobre los votos por correo, que llevarán a una corrupción y un fraude masivos, es incorrecta, basándose en el fact checking de los medios de fake news CNN y el Washington Post de Amazon. Twitter está sofocando completamente la libertad de expresión, y yo, como Presidente, ¡no permitiré que eso suceda!”, aseguró Trump. “Al servir a la conversación pública, nuestro objetivo es facilitar la búsqueda de información creíble en Twitter y limitar la propagación de contenido potencialmente dañino y engañoso”, afirmaron voceros de la red social.