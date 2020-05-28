Trump se enoja con Twitter
El enlace enviaba a información que consideraba la aseveración de Donald Trump como infundadas, lo que provocó la ira del presidente.
There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
We added a label to two @realDonaldTrump Tweets about California’s vote-by-mail plans as part of our efforts to enforce our civic integrity policy. We believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 28, 2020
“Twitter está interfiriendo ahora en las elecciones presidenciales de 2020. Dicen que mi declaración sobre los votos por correo, que llevarán a una corrupción y un fraude masivos, es incorrecta, basándose en el fact checking de los medios de fake news CNN y el Washington Post de Amazon. Twitter está sofocando completamente la libertad de expresión, y yo, como Presidente, ¡no permitiré que eso suceda!”, aseguró Trump. “Al servir a la conversación pública, nuestro objetivo es facilitar la búsqueda de información creíble en Twitter y limitar la propagación de contenido potencialmente dañino y engañoso”, afirmaron voceros de la red social.
.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020