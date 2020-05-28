Trump se enoja con Twitter

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

We added a label to two @realDonaldTrump Tweets about California’s vote-by-mail plans as part of our efforts to enforce our civic integrity policy. We believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 28, 2020

.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump vuelve a subirse al ring de la polémica. Ahora le tocó a Twitter ser el blanco del mandatario, una de las redes sociales de mayor penetración en el mundo y la vía más utilizada por Trump. Este miércoles la plataforma señaló dos de sus tweets como engañosos, una verificación que es muy común en la red social, pero que suele a hacerlo. Trump publicó un comentario en el que indicó que la inducción al voto mediante correo electrónico conducía al fraude, pero debajo del mensaje la red social advierte: “Obtenga la información sobre las votaciones por correo”.El enlace enviaba a información que consideraba la aseveración de Donald Trump como infundadas, lo que provocó la ira del presidente.“Twitter está interfiriendo ahora en las elecciones presidenciales de 2020. Dicen que mi declaración sobre los votos por correo, que llevarán a una corrupción y un fraude masivos, es incorrecta, basándose en el fact checking de los medios de fake news CNN y el Washington Post de Amazon. Twitter está sofocando completamente la libertad de expresión, y yo, como Presidente, ¡no permitiré que eso suceda!”, aseguró Trump. “Al servir a la conversación pública, nuestro objetivo es facilitar la búsqueda de información creíble en Twitter y limitar la propagación de contenido potencialmente dañino y engañoso”, afirmaron voceros de la red social.